Through the franchise’s official social networks it has just been announced that Shrek 5 is a reality. In addition to the announcement of the return of Dreamworks’ beloved ogre, the release date of this new film was revealed: July 1, 2026.

The announcement came with a simple green number 5 that also comes decorated with Shrek’s iconic ears. The accompanying post indicates the release date and also the return of its main stars. Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy return to voice the Ogre, Princess Fiona and Donkey respectively.

Although this is the first official announcement, Eddie Murphy had already revealed its existence. In an interview, he confirmed that he had already begun recording his lines for this fifth installment. In addition, Dreamworks is also working on a spin-off centered on Donkey.

Source: Dreamworks

There are not many details about its plot so far and it is still practically two years away. However, the fact of having an official confirmation of Shrek 5 might be enough to excite many. Perhaps we will soon receive more details and maybe even a first trailer. Do you think it’s as good as the first movies?

How long has it been since there was a Shrek movie in theaters?

Shrek 5 would mark the ogre’s return to theaters after a 16-year absence when it is released. So far his most recent film is Shrek Forever After which premiered in 2010. His story revolved around his desire to once again become the terror of the villagers instead of a recognized hero.

Since then the only thing we had was a small cameo in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and a promise of his return during a post-credits scene of this same film. In all these years they may have found the right story to bring him back.

