Club América will play against Atlético de San Luis in the first round of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. On paper, it seems that the Águilas are the favorite team to take the three points at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, however, the Potosí team could surprise the two-time Mexican soccer champions.
Below we tell you how the blue-cream team would start for their matchday 1 commitment against Atlético de San Luis:
Goalkeeper: Rodolfo Cota: : Due to Luis Ángel Malagón’s injury, the veteran goalkeeper will take over. Cota is a very experienced player who is still having a good moment.
Right back: Israel Reyes: The Mexican footballer could return to play with América after the Tri’s elimination in the Copa América. This position was occupied by Emilio Lara in preseason.
Center back: Ramon Juarez: The young Mexican defender will continue to get minutes with the Eagles. Juárez will start as a starter in the absence of Sebastián Cáceres and Igor Lichnovsky.
Center back: Nestor Araujo:The former Celta de Vigo player would receive a new opportunity to shine with América after being relegated to a secondary role in recent seasons.
Left back: Cristian Calderon: ‘Chicote’ is André Jardine’s choice to play on the left wing. Calderón has improved defensively and when he joins the attack he is quite dangerous.
Central midfielder: Jonathan dos Santos: The Mexican midfielder continues to play at a high level and has become a key player for the Eagles after the arrival of Jardine. Jonathan dos Santos helps in the recovery and distribution of the ball.
Central midfielder: Santiago Naveda: It seems that Naveda could have a little more consistency this semester than in recent seasons. Especially if we take into account the possible departure of Richard Sánchez. The midfielder should take advantage of the fact that neither Erick Sánchez nor Diego Valdés are available for this match.
Attacking midfielder: Alvaro Fidalgo: In the middle of the field, América will present practically its top team. Fidalgo is in charge of pulling the strings in the middle of the field and connecting this line with the attack.
Right winger: Javairo Dilrosun: The Dutch striker would benefit from the departure of Julián Quiñones and the possible departure of Brian Rodríguez. Dilrosun has shown some good details, but he lacks continuity.
Left winger: Alejandro Zendejas: The Mexican-American striker is one of André Jardine’s favourites. He can play on both sides without distinction. Zendejas
Center forward: Henry Martin: : Illogically, Jaime Lozano decided not to count on Henry Martín for the 2024 Copa América. The Águilas striker continues to be at a great level and last weekend, in a match for the Supercopa MX, he became América’s fourth all-time top scorer.
Atletico de San Luis vs America lineup
Goalkeeper: Andres Sanchez
Defense: Ricardo Chavez, Gabriel Martinez, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Eduardo Aguila, Juan Manuel Sanabria
Media: Rodrigo Dourado, Oscar Macias
Forward: Sebastien Salles-Lamonge, Leonardo Bonatini, Franck Boli.
