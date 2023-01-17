“The last of us” came to HBO Max, capturing the attention of casual fans and the most staunch followers of the video game. Although this is not the first time that an adaptation has fallen prey to comparisons with the original source, the parallels it has with “The road”.

the movie with Viggo Mortensen It arrived in theaters 14 years ago and is already on the aforementioned streaming platform. It also takes us to a post-apocalyptic world and focuses on the relationship between a father and his son, as well as their efforts to survive in hardship.

What is the movie about?

The planet has been devastated by a mysterious cataclysm and, in the midst of the devastation, a father and his son head towards the coast in search of a safe place to settle. During the trip they will come across other survivors: some have gone crazy, others have become cannibals.

Who is who?

Viggo Mortensen as the father

Kodi Smit-McPhee as the boy

Charlize Theron as the mother

Guy Pearce as another wandering father with his family

Robert Duvall as an old man

Michael K. Williams as a thief.

Official poster of “The road”. Photo: Dimension Films

Many fans have wondered if the series “The last of us” is a copy of “The road”. What few know is that the creators of the video game, Neil Druckmann and Bruce Straley, were inspired by the novel on which the John Hillcoat film was based.

In a Los Angeles Times report on how the game set a precedent, he recalls that both cited the novel as inspiration for assembling their post-apocalyptic world. In addition, they also mentioned the revolutionary Japanese game “Ico”.