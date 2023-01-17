Modena, family quarrel: 65-year-old hammers his wife and father-in-law and hangs himself

He attempted to hammer his wife and father-in-law to death, before taking his own life. The body of Paolo Soncin, a 68-year-old from Modena, was found by the carabinieri in the early afternoon of today, after hanging himself in his home in Soliera. It was his 65-year-old wife who called for help, who went out into the courtyard despite her serious injuries. Now he is in the Baggiovara hospital, together with his 85-year-old father. Both are in serious condition.

The motive is still to be clarified, but according to an initial reconstruction by the investigators, the man’s fury could have been triggered by a dispute, which would have given rise to a fight.