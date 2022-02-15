The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation clarified through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that the worker can terminate the work contract and move to another employer during the probationary period, after notifying the original employer in writing of the matter and for a period of no less than a month from the date of his desire to terminate the contract, and the employer is obligated The new employer shall compensate the original employer with the costs of recruitment or contracting with the worker, unless agreed otherwise.

In a subsequent tweet, the ministry added that in the event the worker does not commit to notify the employer in writing, he must pay the employer a compensation equal to his wages for the notice period or the remaining period of the notice period, in accordance with what was specified in Article 19 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding Organizing labor relations.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

