Mystery of flat stomach at fashion show

Model Naomi Campbell’s sudden motherhood continues to pose a mystery. The Brit, 51, who is seen on the March cover of Vogue with her daughter, nine months old, has at least quashed rumors of adoption. “She wasn’t adopted. She’s my kid,” Campbell said in an interview with the fashion paper. However, the model did not solve the mystery of the usual flat stomach at a fashion show a few months before the birth last May. Previously, Campbell had repeatedly assured that he wanted to start a family. Since “science” offers many possibilities, the fifty-one-year-old told the “Evening Standard” 2017, but she could take her time. Meanwhile, Campbell also keeps the names of her daughter and her father a secret. In recent years, the model, whose net worth is estimated at more than $80 million, is said to have spent at least a few months of her life with singer Liam Payne and rapper Skepta. (eh.)