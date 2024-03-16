If you ended your relationship with your ex and you no longer love him share your Netflix accountDon't worry, there is nothing that unites them and you don't have to send him a single WhatsApp to complain. Cut the link once and for all and change the password once and for all.

For some reason, sometimes it is necessary to change the Netflix account password, either because we forgot it, or because in the worst case scenario, we believe that someone else is using our account with or without consent. Fortunately, there is a solution for that and we just have to follow the step by step to achieve it.

Reasons to change your Netflix password

The security of our online accounts is a constant concern in today's digital world. Among the various platforms that we use daily, Netflix stands out as one of the favorites for streaming entertainment. However, what if we suspect that someone else is using our account without authorization? Or if we simply want to update our password as a precaution? In this guide, we show you how to change your Netflix password in simple steps to keep your account safe.

The main reason to change your Netflix account password is to ensure that only you have access to it. If you have shared your password in the past or if you believe someone else is using it without permission, changing it is a smart measure to protect your privacy and your data.

How to change or reset your password

There are two main scenarios for changing or resetting your password on Netflix: if you know your current password or if you have forgotten your password and cannot access your account. Next, we show you how to proceed in each case.

Change your password if you know the current one

If you can still sign in to Netflix but want to change your password, the process is simple. Simply visit netflix.com/password or go to your account settings page and select the “Change Password” option on any non-kids profile.

Reset your password if you have forgotten your current one

If you can't sign in or have forgotten your password, Netflix offers options to reset your password. You can do this through your email address or by text message, if you have associated a phone number with your account.

Clear and concise insight on how to protect the privacy and security of your Netflix account by changing your password. Photo: Unsplash.

Email Reset

If you have forgotten your password and want to reset it via email, follow these steps:

Go to netflix.com/loginhelp.

Select the email reset option.

Enter your email address and follow the instructions to receive a Netflix password reset email.

Click the link in the email to automatically log in and set a new password.

It is important to note that the link in the email will expire after 24 hours for security reasons.

Reset via text message (SMS)

If you prefer to reset your password via text message, these are the steps to follow:

Go to netflix.com/loginhelp.

Select the text message (SMS) reset option.

Enter your phone number associated with your account.

You will receive a verification code via text message. Enter this code to reset your password.

Once you've entered the code, you'll be able to set a new password for your Netflix account.

How to fix common problems

In some cases, you may encounter problems when trying to change or reset your password. Here we offer you some solutions for the most common problems:

◎ If you receive a message indicating that your password is not secure or is too common, you will need to choose a different password. Netflix does not allow passwords that are on its most used or risky password list for security reasons.

◎ If you do not receive the reset email password, check your junk or spam email folders. You can also add [email protected] to your address book and request another reset email.

◎ If you phone number is not associated to your account or if it is no longer valid, you will need to reset your password by email. Once you're signed in, you can add or change your phone number from your account settings.

◎ If you pay Netflix through a third party or if you have billing issues, you can contact customer service for additional help.

Changing your Netflix password is an important step to keep your account secure and protect your personal information. By following these simple steps, you can ensure that only you have access to your account and enjoy your favorite movies and series without worries.