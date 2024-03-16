Rome (AFP)

Lecce emerged victorious from their first test, after their coach Roberto D'Aversa was dismissed for headbutting French Verona striker Thomas Henry last Sunday, 0-1, and that came at the expense of its wounded host, Salernitana, last 1-0, in the twenty-ninth stage of the Italian Football League.

After a fight broke out between the Lecce and Verona players and the two technical staff at the end of the last stage match, D'Aversa headed towards Henry and headbutted him, causing the match referee to expel them both.

The 48-year-old paid the price for this move by losing the job he took last summer, leaving his place to Luca Gotti, 56 years old, who passed his first test, and gave Lecce only his second win in the last 13 stages and the sixth of the season, raising his score to 28 points in thirteenth place temporarily. .

On the other hand, Salernitana is heading towards returning to the second division, after three seasons among the seniors, after its score froze at 14 points in last place, 11 points behind the safety zone.

Torino continued its remarkable defensive performance by maintaining 14 clean sheets in the first 29 stages of the season, an achievement that it had not achieved since the 1991-1992 season (16 matches), according to Opta statistics, by defeating its host Udinese with two goals scored by Colombian Duvan Sabata (11) and Croatian. Nikola Vlasic (53), raising his score to 41 points, temporarily in tenth place.

Monza continued its good results, becoming ninth overall by defeating its guest, Cagliari, with a goal scored in the 42nd minute by Daniele Maldini, the son of Milan legend and former Italian national team player Paolo Maldini.