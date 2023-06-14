Home page politics

Kremlin uncertainty mounts as Putin confidants bicker. In order to retain his power, Prigozhin could serve as a pawn – or threaten his power.

Moscow – The mood in Putin’s closest circle is changing. Disputes between Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner group and the Russian army increased throughout the Ukraine wars clearly too. The relationship between Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the mercenary boss also seems to be escalating. The influential businessman is considered a close confidant of the Russian President Wladimir Putin – possibly for a specific purpose.

“He looks like Nosferatu”: Fear of Prigozhin is supposed to secure Putin’s power

organizations like that Wagner group are now openly discussing whether the head of the Kremlin is gradually losing its monopoly on the use of force. Western secret services are already talking about “paramilitarization” in Russia. Putin suspects that everyone is after in. “He saw what happened to Saddam Hussein in Iraq and Muammar al-Ghaddafi in Libya and believes that USA pushed for regime change everywhere. That probably keeps him busy 24 hours a day,” explains security expert Fiona Hill in an interview star.

The severe penalties against members of the opposition point to great uncertainty in the Kremlin. This is where the Wagner boss comes into play – Putin wants to keep his power. People like Prigozhin are supposed to scare people: “Look at him – he looks like Nosferatu. Putin wants to say to us: This is what you can expect if you get rid of me.

Prigozhin as a Putin danger: The smallest weakness can topple the system

Nevertheless, a putsch cannot be ruled out. In addition, Prigozhin does not help with the joint implementation of Putin’s plans. “The head of the Wagner Group is currently speaking very openly and critical of Putin’s strategy‘ said the security expert. Nevertheless, after rejecting the Shiogu treaties, Progozhin emphasized that with regard to the authority to command, he subordinated himself to the Russian president as commander-in-chief and to Russia’s interests. However, according to political scientist Tatyana Stanovaya, Prigozhin has revolutionary views. “War produces monsters whose ruthlessness and desperation can pose a challenge to the state,” she said dpa. The smallest weakness can tip the system. Nevertheless, Putin is still relatively strong to hold his power. (hk)