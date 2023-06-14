The objective of striped at the tournament Opening 2023 of Liga MX is to reach the grand final and win the title. The cadre directed by Fernando Ortiz He is obliged to fight for the title, especially if one takes into account that Tigres, his archrival, is the current Mexican soccer champion. For this goal, Monterrey is moving in the transfer market.
In the first instance, the albiazul squad concentrated on renewing and retaining some elements that could come out; among these are celso ortiz, Jesus Gallardo and Rogelio Funes Mori. In this sense, the situation of Maximiliano Meza has not yet been defined, who has not yet extended his contract. So far, the only confirmed casualty is that of Duvan Vergara.
According to the most recent reports, the board headed by Jose Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriega He has his eyes on a reinforcement who plays in South American soccer. It would be about Jonathan Calleristriker who currently plays for the Sao Paulo F.C..
The Brazilian outlet lance.com.br mentioned that elements of the Rayados board of directors went to the stadium to see Sao Paulo and that they were interested in signing not only Calleri, but also Hulk, current Atlético Mineiro footballer and former Porto player and St. Petersburg Zenit.
However, the royal communicator Willie González ruled out the arrival of the Argentine forward to Rayados and mentioned that the promoters are the ones who have placed his name.
González mentioned that Monterrey is looking to hire a bomb in the transfer market, but that Calleri is not an option. “My contacts tell me that they are still going for the bomb.”
In recent days it has been speculated that the albiazul board has sought Lucas Moura, a former Tottenham player, and that the Brazilian is the priority.
