Weekend, Chivas He was on the verge of having six consecutive victories again after more than 10 years; however, Mazatlan they got the tie at home in the last breath and left the team of Fernando Gago with a very bitter taste.
Now, prior to Matchday 9 of the Liga MXhe Sacred Flock seeks to return to the path of triumph and will try to visit against Necaxaa match that will have four new names in the red and white squad, two of them very important.
The first thing you should know is that this commitment is part of a series of matches advanced by several teams, so it will be in the middle of the week and will require a new effort on the part of the squad of the Chivas de Guadalajara.
The first two names to reappear against Necaxa are Cade Cowell and Erick Gutierrezwho return to the squad after missing the last match due to a bad case of the flu, a situation that kept them away as a precaution.
Now they are at 100% and aim to have activity at some point in the meeting, always thinking that on the weekend they will receive the UNAM Pumasin a duel that promises to be of high caliber.
On the other hand, those who also join this call are Leonardo Sepulvedawho was expelled, and the youth squad Alejandro Organistwho will receive an opportunity from Fernando Gago after his good performance in Tapatío.
Chivas will visit Necaxa at Victoria Stadium East Tuesday February 20, at 9:00 p.m., in central Mexico time. This is a match corresponding to Date 9 of Closing 2024 and in which Guadalajara will try to climb further up the table.
It should be noted that for this commitment it will not yet appear José Juan Macíaswho plans to return to a call this weekend to receive Cougars.
