There are many beliefs around the world of cooking that over the years have been adopted as absolute truths. One of these ideas is that putting hot, still steaming food in the refrigerator is dangerous. The truth is that taking certain measures to avoid any food poisoning is essential.

That is why, before following the advice that goes viral on social networks, it is necessary to inform yourself about the risks it may cause. A clear example of this is the trick that became popular about how to preserve vegetables so that they do not spoil so easily and which was finally discovered to be deadly. Therefore, the most important thing is to follow the advice of experts in this regard.

The danger of putting hot food in the refrigerator, myth or reality?



Food technologist Mario Sánchez, better known as @SefiFood, has explained whether it is bad to put hot food in the refrigerator. According to him, “it is not dangerous” to put recipes fresh from the pot into this appliance, but he does recognize that “it is not entirely advisable” and that the best option “is to wait a while for it to cool down,” as long as when you do not leave the preparations at room temperature for hours, since this can pose a danger to our health: “Do not leave the omelet, lentil or chickpea stew out all night with the excuse that it has to be tempered because “Maybe what is going to be tempered is your life,” he said.

The idea that by performing this gesture you can spoil the food “is an inescapable mantra.” Although it is possible that a few years ago this idea had its logic, currently, this belief is unfounded because “the quality of the refrigerators we have at home is very high,” he says.

Is it dangerous to put hot food in the refrigerator? 🤔 We have always been told this, almost like an inescapable mantra… But what is true about it? ⬇️ Remember: don't let your life be “tempered” 😥 pic.twitter.com/E6s0cghCBt — Mario Sánchez Rosagro 🧀 (@SefiFood) November 7, 2023

Of course, just because this does not entail a certain health risk, does not mean that it does not have its cons, and the main problem that this practice can pose is that “it can alter the temperature of the food around you, inside the refrigerator.” ».