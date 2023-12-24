Why Amici 2023 is not on air: the reason for the change of program on Canale 5

Why isn't Amici 2023 broadcast today, Sunday 24 December, on Canale 5? We'll tell you right away: Maria De Filippi's talent show stopped for the Christmas holidays. Last Sunday (17 December) was therefore the last episode of the first part of the season. When will it be back on air? From January (7 or 14 January 2024) everything should return to normal with regular broadcasting.

The competitors in the race

There are 19 students who have entered the Amici 2023 school, with their respective teachers. Let's see them together:

SINGERS

Matthew, 22 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli and Rudy Zerbi)

Mew, 24 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli and Lorella Cuccarini)

Stella, 18 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli)

Holy Francisco, (chosen by Anna Pettinelli)

Petit, 18 years old (chosen by Rudy Zerbi)

Francesco – Spacehippiez, (chosen by Lorella Cuccarini)

Holden – Joseph Carta, 23 years old (chosen by Rudy Zerbi)

Lil Jolie, 23 years old (chosen by Rudy Zerbi)

Sarah, 17 years old (chosen by Lorella Cuccarini)

Ezio, 19 years old (chosen by Anna Pettinelli)

DANCERS

Dustin, 21 years old (chosen by Alessandra Celentano and Emanuel Lo)

Mary Sol, 17 years old (chosen by Alessandra Celentano and Emanuel Lo)

Nicholas, 22 years old (chosen by Raimondo Todaro)

Elia, 25 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo)

Simone Galluzzo (chosen by Emanuel Lo)

Chiara Porcariello, 18 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo)

Sofia, 17 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo and Raimondo Todaro)

Gaia, 22 years old (chosen by Raimondo Todaro)

Kumo, 22 years old (chosen by Emanuel Lo and Raimondo Todaro)

Streaming and TV

We have seen why today, 24 December 2023, Amici is not on air, but where to see all the episodes live on TV and in streaming? Appointment every Sunday at 2pm on Canale 5 for the new edition of Maria De Filippi's talent show. If you are not at home you can recover your bet at any time on Mediaset Play thanks to the on demand function.