The National Army, through a statement, announced that the Air Force carried out a “precise bombing” in Hatra and claimed the lives of three fighters of the terrorist group, including two referents. In addition, they explained that it was in retaliation for “the latest cowardly attacks” that were carried out last Friday.

Tensions in Iraq continue to grow and added a new episode this Saturday after the military carried out a mission where they assassinated three members of the Islamic State terrorist group, two of them leaders, in reaction to last Friday’s attack where an assault against the headquarters of a military unit in the province of Diyala showed a balance of eleven casualties within the Army.

The mission consisted of a “precise bombing” carried out by the Air Force against a vehicle that was traveling south of Hatra, in the province of Nineveh. The Iraqi Army claimed responsibility for the act through a statement.

Within the announcement, the Armed Forces described that the transport “was completely destroyed” with all the people who were on board and who were carrying explosive belts.

The assassinated leaders, according to the note, were identified as Abu Essam, who is responsible for IS in the Tigris River region, and Abu Mahmud, leader of the organization in Iraqi territory.

In the letter, the FF. AA. They admitted that this action was promoted “in response to the latest terrorist acts”, which they described as “cowardly”. In turn, they assured that there will be other “precise, very cruel and unexpected” operations.

This attack also happens after the prime minister and commander of the Armed Forces, Mustafa al Kazemi, ordered an urgent investigation of the attack suffered on Friday and promised “just revenge”. He assured that they will persecute the IS terrorists until they are expelled “from all corners of Iraq”, a country where they have long had a strong enough presence to carry out attacks.

The large areas that IS had conquered in Iraqi territory in 2014 were gradually controlled by local forces. In 2017, Baghdad even declared victory over the insurgents.

However, jihadist cells continue to be active and carry out coups in different sectors of the nation, specifically in the security and military forces, such as the one last Friday where eleven Army combatants died, including the officer in charge, in a barracks located in the eastern Iraq.

The assault was taken over by the Islamic State through its propaganda channels on the Telegram messaging app.

with EFE