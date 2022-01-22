The famous actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in an accident a Los Angeles, in the late afternoon of Friday 21 January. The famous protagonist of Terminator and bodybuilding champion had no consequences, also thanks to the enormous size of his GMC Yukon; however, unfortunately, one woman was injured.

According to CNN Schwarzenegger was not particularly shaken by the bump, and “his only concern right now is for the woman who was hurt“, As reported by a spokesperson. The incident occurred around 4:35 pm, between West Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, the LAPD said in a press release. In all, four vehicles were involved. A woman, driving the car that collided directly with the GMC, was taken to the hospital for an abrasion to the head. “Neither alcohol nor drug abuse are suspected of being a factor in this collision. All the people who were in the vehicles remained at the crash site“Said the Los Angeles Police Department.

Schwarzenegger, 74, was thus reluctant to star in a non-cinematic action scene that he would have gladly avoided. According to the first reconstructions and images available on the web, his giant Yukon collided almost head-on with a red Toyota Prius. His SUV overtook the popular Japanese car and then partially rolled over to the left. A Porsche Cayenne was also involved behind the GMC of the actor. It is not clear, from the images circulating on the web, how it actually went: we note how the Toyota is ‘positioned’ in an apparently incorrect way with respect to Schwarzenegger’s car, as if the driver had taken the wrong lane. The TMZ site, specialized in gossip relating to American actors, instead speaks of a red light not respected, for distraction, by the actor.