Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, the representative of the Iraqi governorate of Diyala, Mudar Al-Karawi, announced the issuance of directives from the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, to study the file of returning 13,000 displaced families.

Al-Karawi said, “The return of the displaced to liberated cities, villages, and regions is a priority for us, and we seek to end the file and close it during the current year, in coordination with the relevant departments, and to find objective and fair solutions to any problem that impedes their return.”

He added, “Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani was approached in our last meeting with him regarding the file of displaced families in (Saadiya) and its villages, who number 13,000 families, and direct instructions were issued through his office to study the file and provide answers within 20 days.”

Al-Karawi pointed out that “the return of the displaced is important in order to fill the gaps and end the suffering of thousands of families that extended to the post-2014 period and is still ongoing.”