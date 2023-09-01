Aden (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday, the head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, discussed with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassem Al-Budaiwi, “launching a comprehensive political process in Yemen,” while the Yemeni government condemned the Houthi bombing that targeted a number of displaced persons camps in Ma’rib Governorate, coinciding with the first visit. To the UN envoy, Hans Grundberg, to the province. Al-Alimi praised “the support of the Gulf Cooperation Council for the Presidential Leadership Council, the legitimate government, and all efforts aimed at bringing peace and stability to Yemen, according to the terms of reference of the Gulf initiative and its implementation mechanism, the outcomes of the national dialogue, and relevant international resolutions, especially Resolution 2216.” Aden, they discussed Yemeni developments and developments related to Saudi mediation efforts to renew the armistice and launch a comprehensive political process that meets the aspirations of Yemenis for peace, stability and development.

For his part, Al-Budaiwi affirmed “the firm position of the Gulf Cooperation Council in supporting the efforts led by the United Nations to achieve comprehensive peace in Yemen based on the three terms of reference.”

Al-Budaiwi affirmed “the GCC countries’ support for the Presidential Leadership Council to achieve security and stability in the country.”

In another context, the Yemeni government confirmed that the Houthi group had bombed a number of displaced persons camps in Ma’rib governorate with four missiles, noting that this action targets civilians and the displaced and contravenes human rights laws and international law.

The attack coincided with the first visit of the UN envoy, Hans Grundberg, to the governorate, which is witnessing a continuous Houthi escalation, to discuss developments in the humanitarian, political, economic, military and security files.

Yesterday, the Executive Unit for the Management of Displaced Persons Camps in Marib condemned, in a statement, the attack on camps for the displaced, which was directly targeted by four missiles launched by the Houthi group from its positions.

The unit said, “This act targets innocent civilians and displaced persons, and it is completely contrary to human rights laws and international law,” adding that “Houthi’s attacks on cities and civilian hideouts are criminal acts targeting the stability and safety of society.”

And she called for the need to take immediate measures to control those involved and bring them to justice, calling on UN and international organizations to provide assistance and protection to the people affected by this attack by supporting them in rebuilding their damaged homes, securing their basic needs, providing protection and care for the displaced, and ensuring their safety.

She stressed the need for “this attack to be a motive for intensifying international efforts to find a political solution to the crisis in Yemen and to ensure the stability of the entire region,” stressing the need for all parties to cooperate with the efforts of the UN envoy to reach a peaceful solution that achieves peace and stability in the country.