In the 1980s, former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein began rebuilding ancient Babylon, considered the cradle of humanity. Our special envoy to Iraq, Catalina Gómez Ángel, met Maki Mohammed, who is a native of Babylon and a guide to the city. Her main concern and that of his family is the conservation of the place, which was seriously threatened during the US invasion due to the proximity of one of their bases.