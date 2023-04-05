Preparations are underway for the event but it has not yet been clarified whether Harry and Meghan will participate

Riccardo Cristilli – London

The approximately two thousand guests at thecoronation of King Charles III the next May 6, they started getting the official invitation in their mailbox. The colorful and symbol-rich card was published by the royal house itself and was immediately noticed an important detail: Camilla is called Queen.

King Charles and Queen Camilla — The official invitation for the coronation on May 6 thus dispels any doubts. Charles III's wife is not Queen Consort but simply Queen. The invitation is therefore for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. An expert source of real events, interviewed by the BBC, explained that the title of Queen Consort was useful in this first phase to distinguish Camilla from the late Queen Elizabeth. But next May 6th she will be crowned Queen so the distinction would have made no sense. Carlo and Camilla got married eighteen years ago, after having been lovers for a long time, as the chronicles tell us, even during the marriage between Charles and Diana. The princess herself confessed that she felt like she was living in a "little too crowded" marriage.

camilla queen — There Queen ElizabethBefore dying, he had officially welcomed Camilla into the Royal family, explaining that she was to be called Princess Consort, somewhat anticipating what her title would be once she became Queen. In periods of uncertainty about the most appropriate title to use, Camilla had made it known that she was not interested in the title, also out of a form of respect for William and Harry who saw the title of Queen as due to her missing mother Diana.

the invitation to the coronation of king charles III — The invitation up recycled white paper, respecting the wishes of King Charles always attentive to environmental issues, is filled with bucolic images. Below is an image of thegreen man which is part of local folklore, connected to pagan fertility deities such as Osiris or Tammuz, made with a weave of ivy, hawthorn and oak leaves. According to reports from Buckingham Palace, this drawing is meant to be a symbol of rebirth to celebrate the start of a new kingdom. The illustration was created by artist Andrew Jamieson and also includes birds, insects and other plants, as well as the inevitable national and heraldic symbols.

Will harry and meghan be there? — Surely the invitation also reached Harry and Meghan, the Dukes of Sussex, who however have not yet revealed whether or not they will participate in the ceremony. After the controversy following the publication of Harry’s autobiography and the related interviews, the frictions within the English royal house are still very strong and the doubt is whether the presence of the couple will bring more damage or benefits to the family’s image. Who will definitely not be there is US President Joe Biden, representing the United States will be attended by First Lady Jill Biden. The President has pledged to meet the King and Queen as soon as possible. Numerous royals belonging to the most important European families, both British and foreign aristocrats, as well as representatives of the governments of the world were also invited.

page george — There will be eight pageboys at the ceremony, including, of course, the prince george, the son of William and Kate, who will also be something of a "head page". Together with him there will also be four grandchildren of Camilla. The coronation of King Charles III it will be an event that will capture the attention of the public from all over the world also in relation to the fact that the coronation of an English King or Queen has not been witnessed since 1953, since Elizabeth was crowned.