CAIRO (Reuters) – Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said on Sunday that good progress had been made in nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna, which could quickly pave the way for serious talks.

“Our path during the negotiation was successful,” said Kani, according to Lebanese TV Al Mayadeen, who is in favor of Iran.

