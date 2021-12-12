The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship has written history, a story that has the name of Max Verstappen. In a Grand Prix once again bordering on the unpredictable, in which the title seemed already in the hands of Lewis Hamilton, a Safety Car upsets Mercedes’ plans, serving the Dutchman’s big chance on a silver platter.

After years of absolute domination, the 24-year-old from Red Bull ousted the king from his throne. That’s why Max deserved to win the first – and important – title of his career …