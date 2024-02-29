



02:03

Iranians are called to the polls on Friday, March 1, to vote for the Parliament and Council of Experts, a group of 88 clerics called to elect the supreme leader in the event that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dies, but as has been a trend for some time now years, it is feared that participation will be even lower than in previous elections, in which it barely reached 40%. Report from our correspondent, Catalina Gómez Ángel.