In Italy, 6.6% of the general population and 7.7% of the adult population have received a diagnosis of diabetes. Among these, the diagnosis of type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune type that determines the total absence of insulin production, represents approximately 10% of cases. Not only that: 1 minor in 1,000 has received a diagnosis of type 1 diabetes. A chronic condition that requires a careful and continuous approach from patients, caregivers and specialists every day. According to the projections of the National Observatory on health in the Italian regions, it is expected that by 2028 the number of Italians suffering from chronic pathologies will reach the impressive figure of 25 million, underlining the urgency of preventive, awareness-raising and management strategies for address this growing health emergency, including diabetes.

The good news is that people of all ages forced to live with type 1 diabetes will be able to find a precious ally in technology thanks to a innovative AHCL (Advanced hybrid closed loop) system, Tandem t:slim X2 with Control-IQ technology, integrated with Dexcom G7, and a predictive algorithm which automates and personalizes insulin delivery based on the data provided by the sensor. With this new device launched by the Italian company

MOVI SpAleader in the distribution of pioneering diagnostic and therapeutic solutions – we read in a note – patients will be able to obtain a notable improvement in their quality of life.

The latest generation medical device consists of an insulin pump, a sensor for continuous blood glucose monitoring (Dexcom G7) and a predictive control algorithm that automates and personalizes insulin delivery based on the data provided by the sensor, adapting to individual needs and offering great adaptability, freedom and a better quality of life for those who use it. From the combination of two partners such as Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. and DexCom, Inc. – the note reports – the innovative technology was designed with a “user centered” perspective, i.e. designed to optimize and simplify interaction with the end user and to improve daily management by clinicians.

Starting from listening and a needs analysis, a system was developed capable of satisfying the needs of doctors and patients. Among the advantages: improved glycemic control, intelligent insulin management and convenience. The system – details the note – guarantees a significant increase in metabolic compensation and thanks to the new characteristics of the sensor for continuous monitoring of blood glucose levels, Dexcom G7 allows patients to spend even more time in “closed loop”, that is, being able to benefit from automated insulin delivery for longer.

Tandem's AHCL system uses an advanced algorithm to modulate the automatic administration of basal insulin and corrective boluses with a 30-minute prediction of blood glucose levels, thus optimizing glycemic control from the first moments of use. A system that represents a great revolution for patients and the doctors who treat them. The device is also discreet, comfortable, easy to use, small in size, integrating a 60% smaller sensor, requiring a start-up time (warm-up) of just 30 minutes, great flexibility (grace period for its 12 hour replacement) and extraordinary accuracy (MARD 8.2%).

This – the company says – translates into greater freedom in the users' routine and a more carefree approach to diabetes, as well as greater simplicity in managing the therapy by the clinician. “Today we are much more serene and even my daughter herself manages the pathology much more adequately than at the beginning and we benefit from it. In these 6 years, we have noticed a continuous improvement in the support of technology – says Samuele B., father of Mia, a 14-year-old girl with type 1 diabetes. “The therapy with the microinfusor has significantly improved the quality of my life and simplified the management of everyday life” reiterates Luca G., 47 years old, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2019.

Technology therefore becomes a precious ally to improve the quality of life of people with diabetes. Prof. is convinced of this. Valentino Cherubini president of Siedp (Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology), prof. Angelo Avogaro president of Sid (Italian Society of Diabetology) and prof. Riccardo Candido, president of the AMD (Association of Diabetic Doctors) according to whom “the training of clinicians is essential in order to be able to know and make the most of these systems, so much so that there is an inter-association group for the specific updating of specialists on these issues”.

For the launch of the innovative integrated system, MOVI SpA organizes a cycle of presentation events around Italy. In four days, the tour after Milan (26 February) and Bologna (27 February), stops in Rome on 28-29 February, dedicating these appointments to the information and training of diabetologists doctors, to discover the distinctive characteristics of the system and discuss the potential positive impact on the daily lives of insulin-treated people of all ages. The organization of events in different cities not only aims to make the opportunity to participate accessible to healthcare professionals from all over Italy, but also has the strategic objective of creating a forum for discussion and networking at a territorial level, to promote the exchange of knowledge, experiences and specific topics aligned with the needs of clinicians dealing with diabetes.