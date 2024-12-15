The Iranian authorities have released this Sunday the singer Parastu Ahmadi, detained during the day on Saturday after giving a concert without wearing the hijab, as confirmed by his lawyer, without the authorities having commented for now on what happened.

Ahmad’s lawyer, Milad Panahipur, has indicated in statements to the Iranian newspaper ‘Shargh’ that along with the singer, the other two members of the band arrested on Saturday have been released, without charges having been filed against them for now.

The arrests took place after the band offered an online performance in the middle of this week in which the singer She appeared without a scarf and wearing a dress that left her shoulders exposed.

For their part, Iranian police authorities have confirmed that Ahmadi was called to testify in relation to a video “out of the ordinary” contrary to state values. A spokesperson for the Mazandaran Provincial Police stressed that the artist “left the building accompanied by her family after an information meeting,” according to the Tasnim news agency.

The event takes place at a time when a new law toughening punishments for dress code violations It is awaiting ratification by Iranian President Masud Pezeshkian, who recently expressed his “reservations” about some clauses of the project.

Pezeshkian stated on December 2 that “There are doubts and ambiguities” about the application of the legislation and warned that “by trying to fix something, many others can be damaged with this intervention.”leaving in the air the possibility of ratifying the law, given the popular unrest due to the repression of protests after the death in custody in September 2022 of Mahsa Amini, detained for allegedly wearing the veil incorrectly.

The death of the young woman, a member of the Kurdish minority, unleashed a wave of nationwide demonstrations that left nearly 500 dead, saccording to non-governmental organizations, while courts have sentenced several people to death for their role in the protests, some of whom have already been executed.