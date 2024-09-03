Boccia: “The nomination? They asked me to tear it up”

The political case continues, and not only, involving the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano and the influencer Maria Rosaria Boccia, who on Instagram replied to the minister’s letter to clarify some things. “Are we sure that the nomination did not happen? To me the voice that asked to tear up the nomination seemed feminine… shall we listen to it again together?” This is how Maria Rosaria Boccia responds on Instagram to the claims that Sangiuliano has decided not to follow up on her appointment as advisor. And on the potential conflicts of interest found by the chief of staff she says: “When would he have found them? During the summer holidays? The chief of staff was present remotely at the meeting on August 15 because he was on vacation. Under the beach umbrella did he check my potential conflicts of interest? And above all, what are they?”

Boccia also responds to Sangiuliano’s claims that the communication of the change of heart on the nomination came from the minister himself. “Are we sure?”, Boccia says, recalling that “initially it was said that the communication came from the Chief of Staff”.

Boccia, “Escort, seamstress? The press should apologize”

“The press has called me an influencer, companion, seamstress, someone who wants to gain credibility, a braggart, the Anna Delvey (Russian fraudster with German citizenship. ed.) of Italian politics, an aspiring (aspiring) collaborator, consoler, caregiver, a cultural love. To date I have received neither an apology from journalists, despite having always promptly denied all the statements I read and heard, nor an apology from those who unfairly involved me in this unpleasant situation”. Maria Rosaria Boccia wrote this in a story on Instagram, always addressing the media, and asking “kindly journalists and photographers not to go to the stores owned by my family anymore; they have nothing to declare, they would like to work peacefully”.

Boccia: “Trips organized by the ministry, I never paid”

“Never spent a euro from the Ministry? I have never paid anything, I was always told that the ministry reimbursed the expenses of the councilors so much so that all the trips were always organized by the Chief of the Minister’s Secretariat”. This is how Maria Rosaria Boccia responds to the words of Minister Sangiuliano in La Stampa. And to the minister’s statements on the fact that she has never taken part in the operational meetings on the G7, she replies: “So we have never had operational meetings? Site inspections? We have never exchanged information?”.

Capasa, Boccia warned for Milan Fashion Week trademark “We have sent a formal notice because the Milano Fashion Week trademark has always belonged to the Camera della moda and cannot be used by anyone else”. This is what President Carlo Capasa of the Cnmi said on the sidelines of the presentation of the Milanese event, responding to those who asked him for clarifications on the issue of Maria Rosaria Boccia, who calls herself “president of Fashion Week Milano Moda” on social media. “We hope – he concluded – that the wording will soon disappear from this lady’s social media”.

Pd, Sangiuliano lied to Meloni, let’s clarify

Pd, Sangiuliano lied to Meloni, clarify things President Mollicone should summon the minister to the Culture commission (ANSA) – ROME, 03 SEPTEMBER – “The government’s official defense that comes from the mouth of the prime minister is denied live on the social channels of the ‘never formalized minister’s advisor’ who published photos of some documents related to the G7 culture that were shared with her. It is proof that what Sangiuliano reported to Meloni does not correspond exactly to the truth and now involves the highest office of the government in this embarrassing affair. Can a minister lie to the prime minister to try to exonerate himself from a situation with such unclear contours?”. This is what the Democratic group leader in the Chamber’s Culture Committee, Irene Manzi, is asking for, adding “even the reconstruction of Minister Sangiuliano contained in a letter published today in La Stampa is being called into question by the replies of the ‘never formalized consultant’ who, again on social media, responds point by point and claims that she never paid a single euro for her trips with Sangiuliano since they were organized directly by the minister’s secretariat. Clarity is needed, but one thing is clear for all to see: Dr. Boccia, on whom the minister’s office would have found potential conflicts of interest, had access to sensitive and confidential information on the upcoming G7 culture and participated on several occasions in meetings with state officials in which economic and strategic issues and cultural investments were discussed. In what capacity did she participate? Sangiuliano must clarify in the institutional offices. We reiterate the request to President Mollicone to urgently summon him to the committee”.

Sangiuliano: “Never a single euro from the ministry for Boccia’s travels”

“With respect to an undeniable media storm that has hit me in recent days, and within which it is difficult to distinguish authentic fake news from real facts that must also be brought back to a proper dimension, I believe it is appropriate to provide my version especially on the elements of public relevance”. This is what the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano specifies in a letter to La Stampa. “I met Dr. Boccia in the middle of May during the campaign for the European elections and found that we had the same views – he explains – I subsequently matured the intention to confer on Dr. Boccia the role, free of charge, of advisor to the minister for major events.

After the first phase of the investigation, taking into account some doubts of the Cabinet on the possibility, even if merely potential, of situations of conflict of interest, I decided not to proceed with the appointment and I communicated it formally. It is not the first time that the Ministry of Culture, like other institutions, does not proceed with appointments that had been examined. During this time, Dr. Boccia has never taken part in administrative proceedings. I believe it is important to underline that never a single euro of the ministry, not even for a coffee, has been used for travel and accommodation of Dr. Boccia”. With respect to the G7 “in an initial phase it was actually thought to hold the international event in the enchanting Positano, but already in the first months of the year, as demonstrated by the correspondence of the ministry, before I met Dr. Boccia, it was decided to move it to Naples for logistical-organizational reasons and to contain costs. Pompeii was involved, from the beginning, only for the organization of a cultural event. On June 3, I went to the Archaeological Park of Pompeii to visit the metal scaffolding that allows visitors to watch restorers and archaeologists at work. It was not an inspection regarding the G7. And in any case, the occasions on which it was present did not have an institutional character at all, nor even in the broad sense of an investigation of the G7. Security issues were never discussed”. Sangiuliano concludes by expressing “great regret for an event that, without any responsibility, has profoundly disturbed the lives of many people, as well as mine”.