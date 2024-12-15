Atlético de Madrid receives Getafe at the Metropolitano in a match in which they will seek victory to take advantage of Real Madrid’s draw against Rayo and thus surpass Ancelotti’s team in the classification. Furthermore, if the colchoneros win, they will also get closer to Barça at the top of the LaLiga standings.

For its part, Getafe hopes to achieve his second victory consecutive after beating Espanyol last day at the Coliseum with a goal from Álvaro Rodríguez.