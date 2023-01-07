Iran | Two protesters were executed in Iran

The protesters were allegedly responsible for the killing of a member of the security forces.

Two a man who participated in the protests was executed by hanging in Iran on Saturday. According to the news agency AFP, the judicial news agency Mizan Online reports on the matter.

22- and 20-year-old demonstrators Mohammad Mahdi Karamin and by Mohammad Hossein was allegedly responsible for the killing of a member of the Basij security force attached to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard during a protest.

the BBC Persian language service according to the men were arrested in November in Karaj, near the capital Tehran, a protester who died Hadis of Najaf in the demonstrations organized in his honor. The death sentences for the men were read out in December.

A widespread wave of protests began in Iran in September when the country’s so-called chastity police arrested a 22-year-old Mahsa Aminin and this died in custody.

First the death sentence related to the protests was reportedly carried out in early December. December 8th the country executed a protester who was convicted of injuring a security guard with a knife and blocking a road in the country’s capital, Tehran.

The next execution took place only a few days after the first one.

AFP according to a total of 14 protesters have been sentenced to death. Of them, the death sentence of four has been executed, the sentence of two has been confirmed in the Supreme Court, six are awaiting new hearings and two can still appeal their sentences.

According to the Norwegian-based human rights organization Iran Human Rights, more than a hundred participants in the protests are at risk of being sentenced to death. January 2nd day two new death sentences were given in the country for, among other things, “secular corruption” and “enmity towards God” and ties to Israel.

By mid-December, at least 400 people in Tehran alone had been sentenced to prison for participating in the protests.