Germany “broken” its previous relations with Moscow when it itself refused gas from Russia, which came to Germany through the Nord Stream gas pipeline. This was announced on December 7 by a member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov.

“There has been what I call a “big gap” between Europe and Russia. Germany broke the backbone of previous relations by refusing Russian gas supplied to it via Nord Stream,” Pushkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

The senator noted that the sabotage that occurred on the Russian Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines put an end to even the theoretical possibility of resuming fuel supplies to Berlin.

On January 5, a representative of the European Commission (EC), during a conversation with journalists in Brussels, informed that the investigation into the sabotage at the Nord Stream (SP) continues under the leadership of Denmark, Sweden and Germany.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered on September 26, 2022. The next day, a representative of the Seismic Center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. At the same time, the State Security Service of Sweden confirmed the facts of sabotage, saying that traces of explosives were found at the accident site.

On December 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the accidents at Nord Stream were an act of state terrorism.

Earlier, on November 29, the head of the energy and climate committee of the German Bundestag, a representative of the Left Party, Klaus Ernst, said that Germany has no real alternatives to Russian gas, an agreement on the import of liquefied natural gas from Qatar will cover only 3% of the country’s needs.

On November 27, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany’s commissioning of the remaining second string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is unlikely. At the same time, Scholz stressed that Europe is not going to build a wall around itself.

SP-2 was built to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. The construction was completed in 2021, but the gas pipeline was never put into operation due to anti-Russian sanctions of Western countries.