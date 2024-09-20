We remind you that all the products presented by Apple are sold and shipped by Amazon so you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.

After the presentation keynote It’s Glowtimethe entire Apple lineup is finally available on Amazon Italy, including respectively iPhone 16 , iPhone 16 Pro the fourth generation of AirPods and finally Apple Watch Series 10 . If you are interested, simply click on the boxes below according to the product you are interested in.

The main features of the new Apple products

Let’s start first of all from iPhone 16which finally introduces the Action buttonwhich until now has remained the prerogative of the Pro series. Added to this is the Camera Control button, which thanks to the capacitive surface allows you to selectively adjust the camera zoom and quickly take snapshots. The bigger brother, iPhone 16 Proinstead features a larger display, equal to 6.3 inches diagonally, in addition to the new proprietary A18 Pro chip which guarantees high performance for every use.

iPhone 16 Pro

The new ones AirPods 4th Generation they bring with them the noise cancellationwhich allows you to completely isolate yourself from the surrounding environment, allowing you to perfectly enjoy your favorite multimedia content. There is also the Transparency mode, which allows you to stay in touch with the surrounding world.

AirPods 4th Generation

We finally end with Apple Watch Series 10featuring an even thinner design than the previous generation, to ensure maximum comfort. Everything is embellished by the Always-on LTPO3 OLED Retina displaywhich ensures a wide viewing angle for immediate access to key information.