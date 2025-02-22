This Friday, Victoria has come to Jorge’s diary To talk to Jorge Javier Vázquez about a problem that crosses his marriage: her husband, Manolico, has changed. Now, He spends the hours on the sofa watching west movies and barely listensas the guest has told.

“My husband is obsessed with Indian and jeans films and is disregarding marital work. I want you to get up from the couch and pay attention to me, to do things again with me “, He explained.

Victoria has pointed out that he understands that his partner has difficult days for his health, although Feel that Your relationship is remaining in the background: “Before I watched less TV and we did more things, I don’t know. It was more active.”

Instead of opting for a conventional response, The presenter has decided to surprise her with an unusual strategy. “Do you know what we are going to do? For Manolico to pay attention to you, today we are going to dress you, do you think?” Victoria has not refused, but quite the opposite: he has accepted the challenge.

While she was preparing in a separate room, Vázquez has put Manolico in trouble: “You are influencerTRUE? You have a channel on Tiktok and YouTube, but how long do you throw? “The question has taken it by surprise, without imagining that the best was yet to come.

Minutes later, Victoria has reappeared dressed as a real cowgirlwithout leaving a doubt about their intentions: “I go for you! I want you to stop watching so much movie of those and so much shooting and that you pay attention to me, that you realize and want to be with me again!”

The scene has caused laughter among the audience, but the important thing has been the Manolico reaction. Without losing the smile, He has accepted his wife’s request. “I’m going to leave so much the couch and be more by your side.”