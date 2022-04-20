There Delta electric lance it will be a reality in 2028, with the Italian brand that has already announced the return of its iconic model through a new generation full electric. In the meantime, however, there are those who have already decided to wear the iconic Martini livery who triumphed in the rally on the Turin car, anticipating in a certain sense the launch announced by the brand of the Stellantis group. No Lancia logo, however, and not even a restomod but one Hyundai Ioniq 5 which has been customized with a racing suit, characterized by the shades that have gone down in history and by the Martini logos on the front bonnet and on the doors.

This special example of the electric crossover of the Korean brand is on sale at Central Garage Glarus in Glarus, Switzerland, at a price of 61,900 Swiss francs, approximately 59,300 euros at current exchange rates. It was first registered in February and has only driven 500 km. A practically new example of Ioniq 5, therefore, with the owner who seems to have not even enjoyed this special customization before putting it on sale. If this Ioniq 5 in Martini livery knows how not to go unnoticed thanks to its flamboyant dress, even entering the passenger compartment you can see some peculiarities: such as the black vegan leather upholstery, a decidedly distinctive tone compared to the usual interiors that characterize the other examples of Ioniq 5 .

The specimen for sale is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery, with four-wheel drive and double electric motor capable of guaranteeing a total power of 305 hp and a maximum torque of 605 Nm for a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 5.2 seconds. Pending the arrival of the N version, this Ioniq 5 with Martini livery is a first glimpse, only visual, of what this electric car will be able to express with a more racing configuration. Who knows if some nostalgic people decide to marry the electric and buy this specimen waiting for the arrival of the electric Delta.