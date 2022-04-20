Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard They continue to give what to talk about with the statements given during their trial, and on this occasion, strong details about their past were revealed.

On Tuesday, April 19, the actor appeared on the stand to clarify what happened with the accusations of domestic violence against him and flatly denied having hit his ex-partner or any other woman.

Johnny Depp He claimed to be committed to the truth, and to respond to some accusations against him, he had to recount some difficult moments of his childhood and adolescence.

During the trial, it has been repeatedly mentioned that the actor had a drug problem, something that he flatly denied during his appearance; however, he confessed to having used some of it in his youth.

In accordance with Johnny Deppused illicit substances to desensitize himself to the ‘ghosts and demons’ that accompanied him in his youth, this to try to ‘escape from his own head’.

These thoughts stemmed from the mistreatment he experienced from his mother when he lived in Kentucky, in addition to other situations that hurt him deeply.

His last approach to a substance was experienced after suffering an accident on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean: Sailing in mysterious waterswhich led him to depend on Oxycodone, a pain medication, for 5 years.

What did Johnny Depp say about Amber Heard?

After denying the accusations of violence against him, the actor assured that at first the actress was “attentive, affectionate, intelligent, kind, funny and understanding”, but she transformed over the course of a year.

Regarding the revealed message where he insults her and talks about ‘his decomposing corpse’, Johnny Depp He assured that he sent the message influenced by the writings of journalist Hunter S. Thompson, as well as Monty Python.

Although he saw it as black humor, he apologized and said he was embarrassed that his “feelings went to dark places” in a heated moment.

The trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard It will continue throughout the week and possibly extend until May, so we’ll see what else they reveal.

