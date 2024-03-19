Russia and Belarus will not have delegation at the Paris Olympic Games; athletes will compete under a neutral flag

The IOC (International Olympic Committee) announced this Tuesday (19 March 2024) that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be able to participate in the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, on June 26. In this year's parade, country delegations will arrive by boat on the River Seine, close to the Eiffel Tower.

The IOC restriction is motivated by the Russian invasion, supported by Belarus, into the territory of Ukraine. Competitors are prohibited from competing for their countries, but may participate in the competition under a neutral flag as long as they have not publicly supported the war.

The IOC confirmed that it expects 58 “neutral” athletes to participate in the Paris Olympics. The group must be represented by a green flag and will not have a national anthem. Furthermore, medals won by competitors will not be counted collectively.

It is still uncertain whether neutral competitors will be able to participate in the closing ceremony.

Ceasefire at the Olympics

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia will be asked for a ceasefire during the Paris Olympic Games, which will be held from July to August. The French leader made the statement in an interview published last Sunday (17 March) by the Ukrainian channel TCH.

Macron stated that, as the host country, it is up to France to follow “the Olympic movement”with “a message of peace”. Regarding the participation of Russia or athletes from the country, the French president said that what the Olympic committee decides will be followed.