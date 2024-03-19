The model Milett Figueroa is back in Peru to fulfill her work schedule. However, in recent days there has been talk about her relationship with the Argentine presenter, Marcelo Tinelli, with whom it is said that he would go through a crisis; For this reason, the Peruvian media went in search of the former 'Bailando' participant so that she can clarify her real sentimental situation. But what no one expected was that she would wear a showy ring and what she said about it.

What did Milett Figueroa say about her luxurious ring?

Milett She was heading to the América TV facilities, when she was approached by the cameras of the entertainment programs; One of the reporters noticed that she was wearing a luxurious ring, so she asked her about the origin of said jewel. In her turn, the influencer responded that she was “very committed.”

However, upon leaving Channel 4 they asked him about his statements and he clarified: “Very committed. No, I'm not going to show the ring. “Very committed in terms of my love, my affection and that is the most beautiful thing, that is enjoyable,” he explained.

What did Milett Figueroa say about her relationship with Marcelo Tinelli?

Milett Figueroa She returned to the country where she was born and was interviewed by a journalist from the program 'Amor y fuego', who asked her about the status of her relationship with Marcelo Tinelli. The Peruvian model expressed her joy at returning for a few days to fulfill some commitments and she mentioned that she will soon visit the program 'Amor y fuego'.

Likewise, he stated that there is no breakup with Marcelo Tinelli and that their relationship is going well. She prefers to enjoy and be happy instead of talking about her relationship. It was noted that Figueroa was wearing a ring that Marcelo had given her as a token of her love.

Subsequently, Figueroa explained that he is in Lima due to a work commitment and that he plans to stay between 10 and 12 days; Therefore, he will return on March 31 to celebrate Marcelo's birthday. Finally, she added that her partner is currently in Mexico to film a series and she did not rule out the possibility that the Argentine businessman would accompany her to Peru at some point.

Does Marcelo Tinelli want to marry Milett Figueroa?

Marcelo Tinelli He denied having any intention of marrying or having children with Milett Figueroa. In a talk with journalist Ángel de Brito for the 'LAM' program, the TV presenter refuted speculation that suggested an engagement with the Peruvian model.

“I'm not going to get married now, I'm not thinking about that. No, no interest in having children at the moment,” the host of 'Bailando' said during a call.

