In “invincible love“, Leona Bravo fears that Ramsés Torrenegro will discover her true identity and that of David. Know what time and where to see chapter 7 of the series of The stars.

This Tuesday, February 28, comes chapter 7 of “invincible love“. The telenovela, which stars Angelique Boyer, is inspired by the Portuguese production “Salty Sea: Hope Never Dies”. Now, a few hours after the premiere of a new episode, the production has left its fans restless for know what will happen between Ramsés Torrenegro and Leona Bravo (Marena Ramos) Will Gael’s father be able to discover who she really is?

Next, we leave you a guide with everything about the premiere of today’s chapter of the soap opera The stars in order for you to discover what will happen to your favorite characters.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

The soap opera is broadcast on The stars Monday to Friday. Its first episode premiered on the last Monday, February 20, 2023, replacing “Cabo”, which starred Bárbara de Regil and Matías Novoa.

What time do the episodes come out?

The Televisa-Univision telenovela can be seen in prime time, that is, at 9:30 p.m.

What is “Invincible Love” about?

“Invincible Love” tells the story of Marena Ramos, who becomes Leona Bravo to take revenge on Ramsés Torrenegro for the murder of her entire family. On the way, she will meet Gael, a man she loved in adolescence and who is the son of the executioner of her relatives.

Cast of “Invincible Love”