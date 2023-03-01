We are living in an era of video games where competitive online games attract great attention from the public. However, one still misses those nights of getting together with a special person to finish together that local cooperative that we miss so much. More recent examples like It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios, 2021) and Unravel 2 (ColdWood Interactive, 2018) have shown us that these cooperative proposals still have a lot to offer. But, what happens when a cooperative game not only seeks to create a dynamic between two people but also seeks to treasure a touching story? That’s how it is white.

white It is described as an indie adventure, where the player can take the place of two animals: a fox and a deer, in a story that will unite them looking for their family. Of course, and although the title does allow a single person to play in its entirety with a single control, the proposal is that you can share this experience with someone else, either in the local game or online.

Once you start the game, you will notice that in itself, this title does not seek to innovate cooperative gameplay, nor bring an experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat for hours. His mission is to create an atmosphere that relates sensations and feelings accompanied by an artistic touch that highlights Blanc within a market flooded with indie games..

You and I friends forever

One aspect that allows everyone to enjoy this adventure is the fact that white has no dialogues. At all times, you will be able to interpret the feelings and emotions of the characters according to their actions or their screams. Something that few games achieve.

However, communication with your equal will always be very important to solve all kinds of puzzles that both animals will find on their way. While the little wolf can gnaw on ropes and explore narrow corridors, the deer has the strength to move objects and will support his body so that his little friend reaches new latitudes. If you’ve played more introspective titles in the style of Journey (Thatgamecompany, 2012) you will understand how the other works and the importance of communication.

It’s a shame that, when you’re two players and split across the screen, you can find puzzles that break the camera and show a perspective that renders both characters useless; where you will have to move according to your own instincts to reach the end of the road.

For our part, the difficulty of these puzzles is a bit off. Although this game is not expected to challenge the player to the last consequences, We would have liked the interactivity between the two characters to be explored more with more creative puzzles, in the style of the aforementioned It Takes Two. white It is not a title that seeks to entertain per se, but rather to entertain, seeking to make you feel something for this pair of characters and creating a dynamic with an unusual duo.

This does not in any way take away from the merit of the game, but it does emphasizes that this is not a title for an avid gamer but may be the best starter for those who are not into gaming: the girlfriend or boyfriend who never wants to play, the mom who doesn’t have time to delve into the world of videogames, or even the little ones in the home looking to explore this hobby (beyond Minecraft and Roblox).

Blanc is a world without color

Part of what caught the eye of many gamers when this indie title was released is the quality of art that goes along with it. Without hesitation, we can say that the musical composition is one of the best if we take into account the reasons for the game; they subtly accompany the journey of these two on their adventure, and will provide an aura of absolute relaxation and tension at the most critical moments.

But a large part of this is also achieved thanks to the artistic section, not only in the design of the very few characters that appear throughout your adventure; but also of the way in which this world is presented to us. The entire game is divided solely into black and white which, it is worth mentioning, are also the colors of the main characters. The message of white It is built based on that, the harmony of two animals that by nature should not work together but manage to amend their differences to meet their objectives.

Thanks to the visual composition of this, it also creates a post-apocalyptic world (no zombies included, thank you) where most human constructions are either buried in snow or abandoned entirely. Giving greater depth to the different layers of interpretation of what the game wants to express.

White is it worth it?

However, within all these compliments to the visual section, we cannot let go of the idea of ​​wanting to see better constructed landscapes and that they explain more about the world of white; since we cannot help but think that there are completely blank spaces that could be used for this narrative.

But… How is this going to be? If with the elements you already have, the game has difficulties in its performance for the Nintendo console. In TV mode, the game achieves more stable frames per second; however, portable mode is a separate issue in that performance is much lower and not recommended. While it is a game that does not require button precision, a more cinematic and narrative experience could be achieved with better consistency.

white It is a short and unrewarding experience that seeks to make the players live a story; and it is a great opportunity for all those who seek to relaxthanks to its auditory and graphic section, without any complexity in its gameplay.

