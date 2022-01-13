Investments The food industry is considering giant investments: It plans to invest 800 million euros this year

Investments would increase by almost 50 percent compared to last year.

Food businesses plan to make fixed investments of 809 million euros this year, says the Finnish Food Industry Association.

The estimate is based on the investment survey published by the Confederation of Finnish Industries this week.

If all investment plans materialize, investment in the food industry would increase by almost 50 percent compared to last year.

Last year, food companies forecast investments of EUR 616 million, of which just over half a billion euros were realized. Investments increased by 37 per cent from the previous year.

Some of last year’s investment intentions may have been postponed to this year due to the uncertainty caused by the interest rate pandemic and increased investment risks, the Federation of Finnish Food Industries estimates.

The food company Fazer said earlier this week that it was planning to invest in a new confectionery factory in southern Finland.

The decision to build the plant will be made during the spring. It would replace the company’s existing plants in Vantaa and Lappeenranta.