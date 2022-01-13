In St. Petersburg on January 13, a 17-year-old teenager was hospitalized, who fell from the roof of a kindergarten while cleaning snow.

According to Izvestia, the incident took place earlier that day in an institution on Sedov Street. The moment of the fall fell into the lens of the outdoor surveillance camera. The footage shows that immediately after that, passers-by rushed to the victim to help.

It was preliminarily established that the victim worked in an organization that cleans the roof from snow. He fell from the roof of a two-story building. The victim was taken to one of the city’s children’s hospitals with head injuries.

The UK conducts an inspection after the incident. All the circumstances of the incident are being established.

According to the TV channel “360”, The incident happened in kindergarten №51. According to the police, the worker did not follow safety procedures. As the TV channel notes, he was cleaning the snow in the company of two friends, but they fled before the ambulance arrived.

At the end of December, in Zhukovsky, near Moscow, an eight-year-old schoolgirl was hospitalized after snow fell on her head from the roof of the Vzlyot shopping center. She was hospitalized with suspected concussion and head injury.