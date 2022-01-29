Hans van de Ven, a former employee of a secret service, was found dead in his bath in February last year. The police assumed a natural cause of death, but investigations by a team of experts and from this site have ensured that the investigation is reopened after all. How did Van de Ven die? And what was a fugitive con artist doing in his house?

#Investigation #death #MIVD #officer #reopened #chased #death