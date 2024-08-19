Introducing Joe Black: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film on Rete 4

Tonight, August 19, 2024, at 9:20 p.m. on Rete 4, Meet Joe Black will be broadcast, a 1998 film directed by Martin Brest, a remake of the 1934 film Death on a Holiday, previously re-released in 1971 with the same name as the original. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

William “Bill” Parrish, a telecommunications magnate, is a man who has it all: money, success and a wonderful family. His idyllic reality is suddenly turned upside down by the arrival of a stranger. This stranger is Death, who came to Earth because he was intrigued by the emotions of love that Bill had praised, which he will bring with him at the end of the journey. Bill introduces Death to the family as Joe Black and everyone likes him. Bill’s second daughter, Susan, had met the boy whose body Death took at a diner and liked him. However, Susan does not recognize Joe as the man she had met and walks away from him. Later, spending time with him, she learns to appreciate him and begins a great love story.

Meet Joe Black: The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot of Meet Joe Black, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Brad Pitt: Joe Black/Coffee Shop Guy/Death

Anthony Hopkins: Bill (William) Parrish

Claire ForlaniSusan Parrish

Jake Weber: Drew

Marcia Gay Harden: Allison Parrish

Jeffrey Tambor: Quince

David S. HowardEddie Sloane

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Meet Joe Black live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – August 19, 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.