The Ministry of Emergency Situations localized a fire on the roof of a six-story building on Chernyakhovsky Street in Moscow

Rescuers localized a fire on the roof of a six-story building on Chernyakhovsky Street in Moscow. The Ministry of Emergency Situations told TASSthat it was the largest fire in the housing stock in the modern history of Moscow.

Initially, the fire area was 300 square meters, but then it grew to 4 thousand square meters. The fire caused the attic of the building to collapse, causing the roof to completely collapse. There was a threat of fire in adjacent residential buildings and a nearby shopping center.