The great opera at the Verona Arena – Turandot: previews, orchestra and streaming

This evening, Monday 19 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 3, La grande opera returns to the Verona Arena with Turandot, in the version curated by director Franco Zeffirelli. Giacomo Puccini’s masterpiece, the unique atmosphere of the Verona Arena and the extraordinary participation of Luca Zingaretti who will highlight some key moments of the opera, accompanying viewers inside the opera. But let’s see all the information in detail together

Previews and orchestra

The protagonist is Ekaterina Semenchuk, making her Arena debut in the role of the “ice princess”, loved and challenged by the unknown prince played by tenor Yusif Eyvazov. Mariangela Sicilia is engaged in the role of Liù and Riccardo Fassi as Timur. The three imperial ministers Ping, Pang and Pong are respectively Youngjun Park, Matteo Macchioni and Riccardo Rados, the Mandarin is Hao Tian while the emperor Altoum is Carlo Bosi. The stage recreates a China “in the time of fairy tales” as in the libretto, teeming with life and crowds, with the choreographic movements of Maria Grazia Garofoli, mimes, acrobats, dancers, extras and the very young white voices of the A.d’A.Mus choir.

The Arena Foundation Orchestra and the Chorus, prepared by Roberto Gabbiani, are conducted by Michele Spotti. Born in 1993, director of the Marseille Opera, Maestro Spotti led the Veronese artistic ensembles for the first time a few months ago on the occasion of the prestigious Christmas Concert in the Senate and, with Puccini’s last masterpiece, makes his long-awaited debut at the Arena. The opera’s finale is performed in the traditional completion by Franco Alfano based on Puccini’s notes under the supervision of Arturo Toscanini. Turandot, the inaugural opera of the 101st Festival, represents the Arena’s homage to Puccini on the centenary of his death.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch La grande opera all’Arena di Verona – Turandot live on TV and live streaming? The event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – August 19, 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rai 3. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform RaiPlay.it.