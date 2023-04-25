International law | President Ramaphosa: The ruling ANC wants South Africa to withdraw from the International Criminal Court

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. The power of the ICC will crumble further if South Africa withdraws from it.

Powerful The African National Congress (ANC) party has decided that South Africa should withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The president of the country told about it Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday at a press conference that he held together with the President of Finland Sauli Niinistön with.

“The ruling party (ANC) has assessed that it is reasonable for South Africa to withdraw from the ICC,” Ramaphosa said, according to news agency AFP.

Notification can be assumed to be related to the relations between Russia and South Africa, which South Africa apparently does not want to undermine.

Last month, the ICC issued an international arrest warrant for the Russian president About Vladimir Putin and the Russian Children’s Ombudsman Marija from Lvova-Belova. The reason for the arrest warrants was Putin and Lvova-Belova’s responsibility for the illegal transfers of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories to Russia.

The decision of the International Criminal Court is symbolically significant, but Putin himself is unlikely to walk into The Hague for trial, and the ICC does not judge people in absentia. That is why Putin should be arrested if or when he visits ICC states.

The fact that Putin is scheduled to visit South Africa in August for the meeting of the Brics countries makes it more difficult. South Africa is a signatory to the ICC Convention and thus should arrest the person wanted by the court.

For South Africa, relations with Russia are important, and the country has, for example, taken a neutral position on Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. The ANC has also historically had warm relations with the Soviet Union and later with Russia.