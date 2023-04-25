Spaniards are increasingly aware of sun protection at any time of the year. This is confirmed by the results of the VII Heliocare Report: good habits in the sun. The seventh survey carried out by Cantabria Labs to find out the habits in the use of photoprotection and the customs of skin care of the population yields very encouraging results and a very positive evolution.

Establishing a comparison with 2018, the Spanish are increasingly aware of being well protected from the sun. The number of those who use photoprotection all year round has increased by 48% in the last five years, and by 30% those who do so with SPF50 or more photoprotection, which represents a significant improvement since 2018. For yet another year, women continue to be those that have better habits in the sun. 66% say they use photoprotection all year round, which is 20% more than in 2018 (48%) and, in addition, 86% of the women surveyed use SPF50+.

Another good piece of information from the survey is that more and more people are aware that being tan is not synonymous with health and beauty, but with skin damage: 56% of those interviewed already affirm it, compared to 28% five years ago.

Dr. María Vitale, dermatologist and Medical Manager Dermatology at Cantabria Labs, explained how each year the percentage of the population that knows about oral photoprotection improves, of which Cantabria Labs has been a pioneer and benchmark for more than 25 years, and uses it with assiduity. In 2018, she only knew about it and consumed it by 6% while, currently, the data has risen to 21%.

“Objective Zero Melanoma”



But not all have been positive data: only 32% of the young people surveyed protect themselves throughout the year, that is, 68% of them use sun protection only at specific times. In addition, 35% of young people say they use the same photoprotection product for everything, face and body. Data like these show the importance of continuing to create awareness campaigns for the prevention of serious skin problems.

This year, under the slogan “Objective Zero Melanoma”, and as part of its initiative “Leave your skin on what is important, protect yourself from the sun”, Cantabria Labs will launch, coinciding with World Melanoma Day 2023, on May 23, its new awareness campaign It will have the support of some of its ambassadors as protagonists: the athletes Rafa Nadal, Sara Andrés and the first men’s team of the Real Madrid Football Club.

Improvement in the field of cancerization



Dr. María Vitale also explained the results of the new scientific studies on Fernblock®, a patented technology from Cantabria Labs that is the basis of all Heliocare sunscreens. It is a powerful antioxidant that acts by protecting against the four radiations (UVA, UVB, H-RIS, IR) and that repairs the damage caused by cells in the skin. Currently, this technology has more than 170 publications, most of them in high-impact scientific journals.

The first of the new studies carried out with Fernblock® involved more than 200 patients and has demonstrated its efficacy in preventing recurrences and improving the cancerization field, which means a reduction in the probability of non-melanoma cancer appearing in the treated area. Another of the studies presented concludes that its antioxidant and photoprotective properties are capable of reducing skin damage caused by the synergistic action of UVA radiation and environmental pollutants (photopollution).