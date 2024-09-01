The Sharjah Government Media Bureau announced that it will host a group of the world’s most influential figures during the International Government Communication Forum 2024, which will be held on September 4 and 5 at Expo Centre Sharjah..

The forum brings together 250 speakers and experts, including more than 20 ministers, government officials, and international thought and economic leaders from more than 15 countries, including China, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Singapore, the United States of America, and Canada, in addition to 80 ambassadors from various countries around the world..

Participants in the forum will discuss the role of communication in building flexible governments capable of facing future challenges, under the slogan “Resilient Governments… Innovative Communication.” The forum opens registration for participation and attendance of events through its official website.: www.igcc.ae