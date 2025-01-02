Like millions of Spaniards, The Javis welcomed 2025 with a party at their house. A party, rather. Because, seen in the videos that circulate on social networks, the successful directors have gathered a good and large group of friends in their home, among which was herself Rosalia.

Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi invited the Catalan artist to this (surely) great party and she surprised them with a great gift, for them and for all the fans: perform live Normalhis collaboration with Carolina Durante.

In fact, the artist from Baix Llobregat she has been accompanied by Diego singing the song, as seen in the video that has circulated like wildfire on social networks.

An image that has revolutionized his fans on the networks, who dedicate hundreds of compliments to him. And it is that the Rosalía’s return to music is getting closer, since their new album is expected this year.