Germany and Europe are arming themselves militarily: The arms industry is urgently looking for skilled workers, not just large companies, but also medium-sized companies such as Vincorion from Wesel. The supplier of the Leopard 2 battle tank and the Patriot air defense system, which has around 800 employees, plans to hire 80 new employees by the end of the year. When asked, Managing Director Kajetan von Mentzingen said: “We are facing a sharp increase in demand in all of our product groups. In order to meet this growth, we need specialists from a variety of disciplines.”