The Bank Board of Directors of Santander will propose at the next shareholders meeting, scheduled for April 4, the payment of a Complementary cash dividend of 11 cents per action in gross quantitycharged to the results of 2024, as the entity has communicated to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on Tuesday.

The final dividend will be paid on May 2. With this, the total cash dividend per action charged to last year’s results will be 21 euro cents, which represents an increase of more than 19% compared to 2023 (17.6 cents).

Total remuneration to the shareholder charged to the results of 2024 will reach about 6.3 billion euros (Approximately 50% of the group’s attributed benefit in 2024), distributed in equal parts between cash divide February.

Earlier this month, the Bank began the second shares repurchase program charged to the results of exercise 2024. Since 2021, including the current repurchase program, Santander will have returned to the shareholders about 9.5 billion euros Through actions to repurchase, after repurcharging approximately 15% of their titles. The price of the action has increased around 60% in the last 12 months.

“We have shown that we grow profitably thanks to our strategy and hope to increase our benefits again in 2025. We still have a lot .

Santander won 12,574 million euros in 2024, 14% more than in 2023. By 2025, the group has the following objectives: to reach an income of approximately 62,000 million; Growth of commission income to a medium-high digit in constant euros; Reduce the cost base in euros compared to 2024, among others.

Among the points of the next meeting there is also the re -election of five counselors of the Board of Directors, including the president, Ana Botínand the CEO, Héctor Grisi.