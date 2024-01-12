Interjections | What is your favorite tool and could you throw a spear? The candidates have gone through a trick course of hundreds of events

Uncommitted candidate Mika Aaltola counts that he has been to around five hundred events during the campaign. Christian Democrats' Sari Essayah has been able to answer, among other things, the question of how she maintains her handshake technique. HS's Välihuutoja column found out what all the aspiring president of Finland has to do.

Hardly never before in Finland has the knowledge, skills, personality and preferences of the presidential candidates been tested as diligently as in the current elections.

Presidential candidates have been asked for some kind of exams, interviews, catwalks and trick runs. The backgrounds of the candidates have been dug up, their favorite craftspeople have been asked and their spouses have been introduced. Apparently, the trash has not been dug up this time.

HS asked the candidates how many events or surveys they have participated in. Answers were received from all but From Harry Harkimo (Business Now).

There have been so many requests, especially from the media, that no candidate has made it to all the events or interviews.

HS alone has done numerous interviews and podcasts. Has been done investigative personal profiles with interviews. The electoral machine answers are spawned several things. Their relationship money has been asked.

HS has also asked the candidates, among other things of Christmas presents and negotiation skills. Has been published great dating survey, which asked, among other things, how many times the candidate has been romantically in love. Has been introduced birth homes. Among other things.

Rate but accelerates.

There are several televised, big election exams ahead. by Alexander Stubb The (kok) campaign team says that on Wednesday, January 10, the office received 11 interview requests alone.

Stubb's group has counted the number of events at the end of December.

By the end of last year, Stubb had given around 90 interviews. In January, the number has increased by about ten. There had been 31 panels. There were 13 podcasts. Stubb had visited 69 places. In January, they have already accumulated ten more.

“ “There is a lot to fit into each day.”

Mika Aaltola has calculated that as of Wednesday, January 11, he has been involved in 41 debates.

“There are certainly more than 500 different occasions, from events to interviews and sneak peeks. There is a lot to fit into each day. There have been only a couple of cancellations, despite the families with children,” Aaltola writes.

He says that the best occasions were the collection of campaign cards at the markets. “Actually, there haven't been any negative encounters,” he says.

Others the answers are not exactly different from Aaltola's and Stubb's, although they are not as precise.

Jutta Urpilainen's story (sd) the campaign team says that there have been hundreds of different requests, including interviews, exams, panels, podcasts, writings, video shoots and greetings, and events.

Urpilainen's presidential abilities have been tested, among other things, by asking about his favorite tool and which animal tattoo he would get. He has also been asked to throw a javelin.

Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) the office says that in this election the candidates have participated a lot in podcasts. “There are hundreds of events, interviews and panels in all, it's quite impossible to say the exact number. Halla-aho has tried to participate in all the ones that somehow fit into the schedule.”

Sari Essayahin (kd) team estimates that there must have been at least a couple of hundred different events, interviews and, for example, filming of videos. There have been dozens of interviews with descriptions and videos alone.

Essayah, like probably everyone else, is going around all the provinces and constituencies, freezing cold or not.

Essayah has been asked, among other things, about equality between men and how the candidate maintains his handshake skills. It has also been asked which animal best reflects the candidate's political philosophy.

Also Pekka Haaviston The (green) team says that there must have been several hundred opportunities. During January, his campaign team organizes more than thirty public events alone.

Olli Rehnin (center) The campaign team went through Rehn's calendar, but it was so full that they can only estimate that there were several hundred events.

“There are also a lot of invitations to events, panels or podcasts in different parts of Finland, which we have had to decline due to scheduling reasons. There are several, several dozens of these too,” the team says.

Li Andersson's (left) the assistant says that the candidate has participated in about 30 election panels or exams. In addition, he has been on tour in about 30 different events.

According to Andersson's website, he has at least more than 40 opportunities around Finland in January.