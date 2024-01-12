Crunchyroll announced that from January 6th the animated series based on LEVELING ONLYthe Korean webtoon by Chugong illustrated by the late DUBUis available exclusively on the platform with the first episode subtitled in Italian, visible to all subscribers Premium following this link. LEVELING ONLYthe anime, is streaming weekly with a new episode, coinciding with its airing on Japanese television networks.

The synopsis of the series: they say that everything that doesn't kill you makes you stronger, but that's not the case with the world's weakest hunter, Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally massacred by monsters in a high-level dungeon, Jinwoo has returned with the System, a program that only he can access, which is making him complete the various portals, connecting the human world and that of the monsters. Now, he is destined to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that created them.

The anime of LEVELING ONLY it is produced by studios A-1 Pictures And Production IGis directed by Shunsuke Nakashige (director of Sword Art Online) and can count on a soundtrack composed of Hiroyuki Sawano (Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, Attack on Titan).

Reminding you to follow the anime every week LEVELING ONLY streaming on Crunchyrollwe can see the official trailer below.

SOLO LEVELING – Italian trailer

The anime series Leveling only is adapted from the best-selling korean web novel written by Chugongwhich was later adapted into a webtoon and manhwa in 2018, with illustrations by DUBU. Leveling only is animated by the acclaimed A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online), with moving graphics by Production IG (Attack on Titan, PSYCHO-PASS). The series is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige (Sword Art Online). Of note in the technical staff, the music of Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan) And TOMORROW (K-pop band), the character designs of Tomoko Sudo and the monster design of Hirotaka Tokuda. Asa SuehiraCrunchyroll's Chief Content Officer, expressed excitement about the project, stating: “At Crunchyroll, we're always looking for new ways to captivate our audiences with captivating stories from around the world. Solo Leveling is an innovative series that has attracted the attention of fans around the world, and we are thrilled to be part of the journey to bring this extraordinary manhwa to life as an anime. Our partnership with Aniplex symbolizes our commitment to providing diverse, high-quality content for our viewers. “

© Solo Leveling Animation Partners

Source: Crunchyroll